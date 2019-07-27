Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 684,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after buying an additional 108,847 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,694,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after buying an additional 925,822 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

BMY opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

