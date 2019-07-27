Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.Brink’s also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

NYSE:BCO opened at $92.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCO. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

