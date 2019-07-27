Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02 to $0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.0 million to $47.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.44 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.06-0.10 EPS.

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 172,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.05 million, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Brightcove has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brightcove has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.