Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $184-186 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.17 million.Brightcove also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.06 to $0.10 EPS.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.
BCOV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 172,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,387. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $457.05 million, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.98.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.
