Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brightcove’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brightcove by 68,190.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Brightcove by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brightcove by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Brightcove by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

