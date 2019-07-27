BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. 216,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,889. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 4,705,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,408,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,944,500 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. BridgeBio Pharma makes up approximately 1.7% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.