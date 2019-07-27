BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.
Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. 216,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,889. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $31.64.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. BridgeBio Pharma makes up approximately 1.7% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.
