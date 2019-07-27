Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Receives GBX 334.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 309.67 ($4.05).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRW shares. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 18,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96), for a total transaction of £54,946.02 ($71,796.71).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 320.80 ($4.19) on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 288.80 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 369 ($4.82). The company has a market capitalization of $972.48 million and a PE ratio of 18.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 309.08.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

