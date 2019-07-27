botXcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $892,537.00 (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. botXcoin has a market cap of $19.19 million and $892,537.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. In the last week, botXcoin has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00293271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.01569503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00119759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,472,960 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

