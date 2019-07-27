Bottos Market Capitalization Reaches $4.16 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $240,616.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Bit-Z and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $576.62 or 0.06101768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00047954 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001306 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001176 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bibox, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, IDEX, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

