Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets to $350.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Air China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.32.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $12.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.50. 544,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.69. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $230.93 and a 12-month high of $403.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,105 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.57, for a total value of $1,549,724.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,105 shares of company stock worth $2,230,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $22,173,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,154,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Boston Beer by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

