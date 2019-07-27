BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

BorgWarner stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. 2,909,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 30,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $74,908,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 59,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

