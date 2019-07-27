Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.71.

Shares of TSE:BLX traded up C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$19.95. The company had a trading volume of 96,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,699. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$15.96 and a 52-week high of C$20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.22.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

