Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.17

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $2.15. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1,738,360 shares trading hands.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$4.35.

The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.17.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

