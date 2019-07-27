Bodycote’s (BOY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Yunji in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 874.23 ($11.42).

Shares of LON:BOY traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 770 ($10.06). 387,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,340. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,054 ($13.77). The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 794.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

