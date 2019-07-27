Bodhi (BOT) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Bodhi has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $232.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bodhi token can now be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox, Gate.io and Cobinhood. During the last week, Bodhi has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00288535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.52 or 0.01623784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00120509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023957 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About Bodhi

Bodhi launched on August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke . The official website for Bodhi is www.bodhi.network

Buying and Selling Bodhi

Bodhi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LBank, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bodhi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bodhi using one of the exchanges listed above.

