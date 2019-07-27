BMO Capital Markets Raises Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $88.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AGL Energy to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Sunday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.78.

NYSE HXL opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $85.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Kimberly A. Hendricks sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $449,631.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,115.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,947 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.0% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 81,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

