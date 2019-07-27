Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (ZAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

ZAG stock opened at C$16.05 on Friday. Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf has a 1 year low of C$14.95 and a 1 year high of C$16.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.00.

