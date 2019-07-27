Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P., based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. It provides midstream services to its customers by focusing in three operational areas: crude oil terminalling and storage, crude oil gathering and transportation services and asphalt terminalling, storage and processing services. The Company’s strategically located storage facilities, terminals and pipelines provide customers the flexibility to access multiple receipt and delivery points. Its vision is to use its strategically located assets to be a leading provider of midstream services in the energy industry. It intends to accomplish its objective by: pursuing both strategic and accretive acquisitions within the midstream energy industry, pursuing organic expansion opportunities by constructing additional assets in strategic locations, and expanding storage capacity, particularly at its Cushing terminal, and increasing the profitability of its existing assets. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 122,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,727. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.73 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueknight Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 115.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

