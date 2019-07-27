Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of BLBD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 82,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.97. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 3.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 12.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 142,095 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 7.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,055,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 73,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 78,023 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 14.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 293,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 52,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

