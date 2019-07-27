Bloom Trading Down 6.2% This Week (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Bloom token can now be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $151.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00294028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.01605601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00119888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023974 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, TOPBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

