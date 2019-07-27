Block Array Price Up 73.3% Over Last Week (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 153.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Block Array has traded 73.3% higher against the US dollar. One Block Array token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Block Array has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $1,101.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.66 or 0.06134542 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00047871 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000192 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

