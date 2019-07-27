Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

BLNK stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.87.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 282.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blink Charging stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,050,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of Blink Charging at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

