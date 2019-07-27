BLAST Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market cap of $108,024.00 and $158.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010985 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005343 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 50,834,271 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.