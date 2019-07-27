BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.94

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and traded as high as $14.99. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.95.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 141,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 147.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 538,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 320,974 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 89.1% in the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 106,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.