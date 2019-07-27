Bitcoin Zero Market Cap Reaches $96,393.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $96,393.00 and approximately $862.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00293557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.01596672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00118719 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 19,064,371 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.