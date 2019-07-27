Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading 36.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $5,804.00 and $44.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.90 or 0.01159330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00038847 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00270835 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005920 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.