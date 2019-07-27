Bitblocks Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $114,184.00 and $180.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

