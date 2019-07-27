BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,343,500 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 940,700 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.26. 143,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a current ratio of 14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.21 million, a P/E ratio of 137.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 39,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $764,955.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,982. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 18,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.