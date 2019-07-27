BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 882,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,246,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 720,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of TECH stock opened at $214.61 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $132.75 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.45.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $184.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In other news, SVP Norman David Eansor sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $670,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $7,107,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,548 shares of company stock worth $16,898,696. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.