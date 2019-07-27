BidaskClub Upgrades Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cerecor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $323.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,323.09% and a negative return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 546,298 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 894,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

