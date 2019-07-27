BidaskClub Upgrades Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MYOK. ValuEngine cut Zogenix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TELUS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Myokardia stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.48. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. Equities analysts expect that Myokardia will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,130,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,842,000 after purchasing an additional 746,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

