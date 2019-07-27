BidaskClub Upgrades Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CARA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Laidlaw raised their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 443.71%. The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $54,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 2,496 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,389.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,919.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,348 shares of company stock worth $2,088,842 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 39,086.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67,680.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

