BidaskClub Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point raised Randolph Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.56.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.32. NMI has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 39.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 4,923 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $129,179.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,015 shares of company stock worth $382,760 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

