BidaskClub Downgrades XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

XBIT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 83,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $261.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.49.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that XBiotech will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,110,282 shares in the company, valued at $42,159,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

