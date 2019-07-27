BidaskClub Downgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Attraqt Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.67.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.32 and a quick ratio of 18.32. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after buying an additional 413,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,690,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 65,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 54,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.