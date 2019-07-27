Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bezant Resources plc (LON:BZT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.09. Bezant Resources shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 408,030 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $899,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Plc explores, develops, and beneficiates mineral resources in Argentina and the Philippines. The company holds options over alluvial platinum and gold mining and exploration licenses located in and around Choco, Colombia. It also explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

