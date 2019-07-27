BETAPRO NASQ 100 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HQU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BETAPRO NASQ 100 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HQU)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$75.76 and last traded at C$75.70, approximately 35,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 82,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.62.

