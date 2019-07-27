Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 5.03%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,670,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 692,030 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 685.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 982,361 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

