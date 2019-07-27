Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.57.
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,670,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 692,030 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 685.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 982,361 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
