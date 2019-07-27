Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Masco from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on HEXO and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.03.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,520. The company has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.00. Paypal has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $3,332,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,960. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Paypal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

