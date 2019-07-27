Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.53. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 1,976,212 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$11.51.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

