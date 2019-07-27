Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Update

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,621,000 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 5,018,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. 190,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. Belden has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDC. TheStreet downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Belden by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Belden by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Belden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

