BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $56.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.08.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BCE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BCE by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in BCE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 12,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 72.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 43.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. BCE had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.592 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.45%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.
Read More: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.