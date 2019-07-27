Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $76,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,002,913 shares of company stock worth $382,077,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,267. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

