Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 249.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Shares of BSET stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.65. 28,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,744. The company has a market capitalization of $130.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $25.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.