Barclays Increases Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $505.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $470.00 to $505.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $465.96 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.25.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $512.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $513.33. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $3,006,891.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff M. Fettig bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $432.07 per share, for a total transaction of $216,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,180 shares of company stock worth $14,526,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.