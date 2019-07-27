Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.2% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 36,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNS. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. 330,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.58.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

