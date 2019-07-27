Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $80.34. 111,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,471. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.16 and a beta of 0.77. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $82.66.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 150,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $10,974,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 37,741 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $2,923,417.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,394 shares of company stock worth $28,203,587. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

