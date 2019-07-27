Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

BMA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

BMA stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.66. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $76.22.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $423.75 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 21.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Banco Macro by 10,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

