Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 496,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $787.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92. Banc of California has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $20.45.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,249,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,248,000 after buying an additional 454,576 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth $18,793,000. Seidman Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 118.7% in the first quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 471,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 256,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 29.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 750,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

