Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221,951 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ball by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.14. 1,897,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,335. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.01.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $182,684.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,826,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $561,784.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 472,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,112,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,078 shares of company stock worth $2,746,288. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

